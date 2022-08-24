Minot man under investigation makes bid for Secretary of State

Charles Tuttle
Charles Tuttle(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for Secretary of State.

Charles Tuttle of Minot submitted a petition to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday to run as an Independent. He needs 1,000 valid signatures by September 6th to be placed on the November ballot. Earlier this month, Tuttle’s home was searched by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in relation to a failed petition for a ballot measure to institute term limits for elected officials.

If the signatures on his petition are verified, Tuttle will enter the race between Republican Michael Howe and Democrat Jeffrey Powell The election is on November 8th.

