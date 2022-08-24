Minot girls swim team sees strength in sprint freestyle events, return eight point scorers from state

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot girls swim team finished third at state last season, behind Century and West Fargo Sheyenne, for the second year in a row.

The Majettes graduated nine seniors, including four girls who scored points in individual butterfly events.

Coach Emily Jensen, in her eighth season with the team, thinks the team’s strength will come in sprint freestyle events this year.

“I think we’re excited to see some new things. We’ve got some young swimmers on our team. We’ve got lots of talent in the sprint races: 50 free, 100 free. Hopefully we can move some of those kids around and try to find some spots where last year’s sprint freestylers could help us out in a different event,” said Jensen.

Eight girls who scored points in swimming events at last year’s state meet return this season.

The list includes Sam Vonbokern, who finished third in the 100-yard freestyle, behind two seniors from Century.

Minot hosts reigning EDC champions West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday.

