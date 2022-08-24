Minot Baseball LLC ownership introduced, bringing Northwoods League baseball to Minot

The ownership group bringing Northwoods League baseball to the Magic City was introduced in a press conference Tuesday(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A new era of baseball is beginning in Minot.

Minot Baseball LLC signed a ten-year lease with the Minot Parks Board for Corbett Field.

The group said they hired an outside consulting firm to help upgrade the stadium.

“Corbett Field, the turf and playing surface, is spectacular. I’m not going to tell you that the stadium is. It’s old and needs work. It has charm, there’s no doubt about that, but when you travel around and see different facilities, we have a lot of work to do,” said Perry Olson, Minot Parks board member.

Dr. Bryan Vibeto and Jarid Lundeen will serve as the Minot representation on the team’s board.

There’s still one major detail to iron out.

“We’re still missing one important item, which is a team name. This is Minot’s team, and we want the community to be a part of this decision,” said General Manager and Managing Partner Monica Blake.

To vote for a team name, visit the Minot Baseball LLC website. The first round of voting closes Sept. 2.

