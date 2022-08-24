Mary Stark Elementary School and other Mandan Public Schools have the first day of classes

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Yellow school buses pulled up to the doors of Mary Stark Elementary in Mandan right on time Wednesday morning for the start of the new school year.

Third-grade teacher Val Miller has been educating for 31 years but still feels the same nerves and excitement as she did on her very first day. The kids are the same, but the way she teaches them has certainly evolved.

“I started with good old green chalkboards and no computers. So, technology is a huge piece now. Kids are still kids, you know, they still need the love and just have that desire to learn,” said Miller.

Wednesday, the students in her class learned math through decks of cards, got their gym spot assignments, and made new friends.

