Man serving life for murder in ‘Medina Shootout’ denied parole

FILE - Yorie Kahl from the 1980s
FILE - Yorie Kahl from the 1980s(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the men convicted for murder in the 1983 ‘Medina Shootout’ has been denied parole by the U.S. Parole Commission.

Sixty-three-year-old Yorie Kahl is serving life in prison after he, along with Scott Faul, was convicted of killing a U.S. marshal and a deputy marshal outside of Medina, North Dakota nearly 40 years ago. Three other members of law enforcement were wounded in the confrontation that later became known as “The Medina Shootout.”

The incident began after law enforcement attempted to arrest Yorie’s father, tax protester Gordon Kahl for violating probation. Prosecutors say Yorie fired the first shot. Gordon escaped and was later found in Arkansas where he and a sheriff shot each other, and both died.

Yorie faced a parole board on July 19. He was denied parole. He’ll be eligible again for parole in two years.

He remains at the Federal Correctional Institution in Perkin, IL.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized
Family reunion with Tom and Jeff
A reunion 49 years in the making happens in Bismarck
Harvesting wheat
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged

Latest News

Harvey School Board adds Pledge of Allegiance
Harvey School Board adds Pledge of Allegiance to meetings
Charles Tuttle
Minot man under investigation makes bid for Secretary of State
Burgum, ND legislators introduce major income tax reform Wednesday
Burgum, legislators introduce major income tax reform
Cannonball man dies from crash
19-year-old Cannonball man passes away from Aug. 8 vehicle accident