Man serving life for murder in ‘Medina Shootout’ denied parole

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the men convicted for murder in the 1983 ‘Medina Shootout’ has been denied parole by the U.S. Parole Commission.

Sixty-three-year-old Yorie Kahl is serving life in prison after he, along with Scott Faul, was convicted of killing a U.S. marshal and a deputy marshal outside of Medina, North Dakota nearly 40 years ago. Three other members of law enforcement were wounded in the confrontation that later became known as “The Medina Shootout.”

The incident began after law enforcement attempted to arrest Yorie’s father, tax protester Gordon Kahl for violating probation. Prosecutors say Yorie fired the first shot. Gordon escaped and was later found in Arkansas where he and a sheriff shot each other, and both died.

Yorie faced a parole board on July 19. He was denied parole. He’ll be eligible again for parole in two years.

He remains at the Federal Correctional Institution in Perkin, IL.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.