A look at how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan affects North Dakotans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden made a controversial move Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections that affects millions of people.

Biden announced Wednesday he would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people who earn less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 for people who took out Pell Grants. North Dakotans have mixed feelings about it.

The student loan cancellation plan won’t affect future college students, but they’re not opposed to the president’s plan.

”We’re going to college to contribute to society. We help build the economy, we help make the world a better place, or at least the country a better place, so I don’t see why we should be punished. So, I like that he’s helping them out,” said Malachi Stein, a senior at Bismarck High School.

As seniors at Bismarck High, these teens have complicated views about the student loan debt cancellation.

”I do have some friends in college that I know, so I am happy for them. But yeah, I guess it’s not the greatest knowing that I won’t have that opportunity,” said Kaden Sayler, a senior at Bismarck High School.

North Dakota’s delegation has railed against the move, with Senator Kevin Cramer calling it “fundamentally unfair” to people who don’t have student loan debt to pay off. And financial advisors are skeptical about the plan’s efficacy.

”From a standpoint of the economy, we’re in such an inflationary period that it’s kind of like having a campfire and wanting that campfire to go out but you throw more logs on that campfire,” said David Wald, financial advisor for Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota.

But President Biden stands by his plan, pointing fingers at the previous administration.

”I will never apologize for helping working Americans, middle class. Especially, not to the same folks who voted for a two trillion-dollar tax cut that mainly benefited the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations,” said Biden.

As for how it affects inflation, time will tell.

”He’s probably got good intentions, but the outcome is to be seen,” said Wald.

The Biden administration says there will be more information available in the next few weeks.

The average borrower in North Dakota owes about $29,000 in student loans, which is lower than what borrowers owe in almost every other state.

