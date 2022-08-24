Killdeer students start school year in new high school

KILLDEER, N.D. (KFYR) - The first day of school is always exciting for students and teachers, but going to classes in a new school brings even more enthusiasm.

Killdeer High School students walked into a new school this year. Students are learning about their new building as well as new subjects.

“My favorite part about the new space is the flow. There is more space in the hallways, it’s nice to be in new classrooms, it’s very refreshing to be in a new school,” said Ainsley Hayden, senior.

The school has a STEM lab and an agricultural education area as well as a new gym space that is expected to open in November.

The upgraded spaces are special to Principal Karter Kleeman, who graduated from Killdeer High.

“Absolutely surreal. It’s something that we never thought would happen in Killdeer,” said Kleeman.

Kleeman says ten years ago, the high school had 170 students. Now, there are 260 students, and they needed extra space.

The new building provides that and the possibility for future growth with teachers and programs.

“I literally had a teacher come into his classroom and break down and get pretty emotional, but it was just because of the space,” said Kleeman.

A space that also means so much to these students.

Kleeman says a $34 million bond helped with the new school. A county grant also gave them $8.5 million for the project.

The city helped with streetlights and sidewalks.

