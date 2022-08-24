Harvey School Board adds Pledge of Allegiance to meetings

Harvey School Board adds Pledge of Allegiance(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, N.D. (KMOT) – The Harvey School District has added the Pledge of Allegiance before all of its meetings.

The decision comes in the wake of the Fargo district temporarily removing it.

Spencer Marchand serves on both the city council and the school board. He noticed that the council started every meeting with the pledge, but not the school board, so he made the motion to change that. It passed unanimously.

He said it adds only seconds to the meeting and reminds board members who they serve.

“I think that kind of puts the emphasis back on us of what we’re there to do. Quit stroking our own ego and do the work we were elected to do. Voice the people that we were elected to represent,” said Marchand.

Marchand said it’s an important symbol of unity in the country and reminds elected officials of their duty to the constitution.

