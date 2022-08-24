Federal government awards money to ND to build more electric vehicle charging stations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has been awarded almost a million and a half dollars from the federal government to make the state more accessible for electric vehicles.

It could be easier to recharge electric vehicles in North Dakota thanks to a $1.44 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money will be used to install charging stations every 50 miles along I-94 and I-29.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says it’s too early in the design process to know when they’ll be constructed, who will maintain them and who will collect the money when vehicles are recharged.

”We are looking at all of the options right now, and we do not have a firm answer on that right at this time. We really don’t, that is one of the things during implementation that we will definitely need to figure out and we’re still working through some of those details,” said Jen Turnbow, deputy director for planning at the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

A big objection to electric vehicles is how they perform in the harsh North Dakota winter. But some owners say the car batteries were designed with that in mind.

“The architecture for the batteries can be designed to handle whatever temperatures are needed and the battery management systems, specifically in Teslas, are always actively managing the battery to make sure everything is functional and ready to go at any time,” Brian Kopp, who has owned an electric vehicle for eight years and as many winters.

Kopp says the batteries that power his Tesla will work in temperatures from -35 degrees to 120 degrees.

Turnbow says the federal money they were awarded does not have an expiration date, but as a department, they hope to begin adding another 18-20 charging stations in the next five years. North Dakota will receive an additional $25.9 million as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that was passed in November 2021, which will pay for a large portion of the 18-20 charging stations they anticipate building.

