Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say he intended to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Leonard Tate on Monday. They say after they got a warrant, they searched Tate’s Bismarck hotel room and found 2,879 fentanyl pills. Court documents report these pills could contain about 28,000 potentially lethal doses, depending on the purity of the fentanyl per pill.

Tate is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. He’s in custody on a $50,000 cash only bond.

