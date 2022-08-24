Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills

Leonard Tate facing charges
Leonard Tate facing charges(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say he intended to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Leonard Tate on Monday. They say after they got a warrant, they searched Tate’s Bismarck hotel room and found 2,879 fentanyl pills. Court documents report these pills could contain about 28,000 potentially lethal doses, depending on the purity of the fentanyl per pill.

Tate is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. He’s in custody on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family reunion with Tom and Jeff
A reunion 49 years in the making happens in Bismarck
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized
Harvesting wheat
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
Serenity Foots sentenced in child death case
Bismarck woman sentenced to probation in child death case
School lunches
Williston Basin School District updates meal charging policy; will not deny meal regardless of funds

Latest News

Steven Kaminsky charged
CyberTip leads to arrest of Hebron man
A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed in an accident with a train early Wednesday morning in...
Pedestrian killed in train accident
10PM Sportscast 8/23/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/23/2022
Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo