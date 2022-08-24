CyberTip leads to arrest of Hebron man

Steven Kaminsky charged
Steven Kaminsky charged(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HEBRON, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors say a Hebron man uploaded child sexual abuse materials on his computer.

Cyber crime forensic investigators say a CyberTip led them to the IP address of 66-year-old Steven Kaminsky. They say he had uploaded sexually explicit photos of children to a website and possessed other similar images on flash drives around his home.

Kaminsky is charged with possession of certain materials prohibited, which is a C felony.

He’s scheduled to face a jury in December.

