CyberTip leads to arrest of Hebron man

HEBRON, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors say a Hebron man uploaded child sexual abuse materials on his computer.

Cyber crime forensic investigators say a CyberTip led them to the IP address of 66-year-old Steven Kaminsky. They say he had uploaded sexually explicit photos of children to a website and possessed other similar images on flash drives around his home.

Kaminsky is charged with possession of certain materials prohibited, which is a C felony.

He’s scheduled to face a jury in December.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.