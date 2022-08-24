Century Patriots Football preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last season was just the second time in the last seven seasons the Century football team did not play in the Dakota Bowl. The seniors on this year’s team did not lose a game in their Patriots varsity career until midway through 2021.

For the first time since 2019, the Century Patriots are going into the fall without the reigning double-A title to boast about. A semifinal loss ended their season a week earlier than expected.

“It’s something we didn’t like feeling, but it was something we needed though for sure. It brought back the motivation. A lot of guys thought we were already on top and didn’t have to work. Now we do. We have to work a lot harder for it,” said Peyton Ardnt, Century running back.

For the fourth straight year, the Patriots have a new quarterback. This season, it’s senior Kyan Barth.

“Anytime you have a senior quarterback, that’s a good place to start. They bring back a lot of experience. Perhaps not on Friday nights, but in the JV department and playing behind some of the other quarterbacks we’ve had over the past couple years, they understand the game,” said Ron Wingenbach, Century head coach.

The weapons for Barth were established, but the secondary positions were unanswered.

“We feel pretty good about our receiving core or our running back core. Coming into the season, those were some questions we had, especially into the secondary. Some of those same individuals that we’re looking at for skill positions on offense have carried over into the defensive secondary as well,” said Wingenbach.

And on the inside, it’s a new slate of linebackers.

“We lost all four inside linebackers, so that’s an area we’re evaluating daily so to speak, and on the defensive front side we’ve got some names,” said Wingenbach.

As the Patriots inch closer to kickoff, Wingenbach is hoping each rep brings a bit more eagerness.

“I think number one is that we make sure every rep is valuable. I hope our kids understand that. You’ve only got 120 minutes on the practice field, so you better make every snap count,” said Wingenbach.

A rematch with the Packers starts Century’s season, this Friday in West Fargo.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.