Burgum, legislators introduce major income tax reform

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced a major tax reform package Wednesday.

Joined by Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus and several legislators, Burgum’s plan would eliminate income tax for 60% of North Dakotans, or anyone whose adjusted gross income is $54,725. The plan will also lower North Dakota’s individual income flat tax rate to 1.5%, which would be the lowest in the nation. The current rate ranges from 2.04% to 2.9%.

Representative Craig Headland, chairman of the House Finance and Tax committee, said this is a step on the way to eliminating the income tax altogether.

Legislators will now work with the Governor’s Office, the Office of the Tax Commissioner, and the Legislative Council to prepare a bill to introduce at the next Legislative Session in January.

