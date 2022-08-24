Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Bismarck.

Police say they responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 3800 block of Renee Drive to perform a welfare check on 45-year-old Michelle Myers of Tennessee and 25-year-old Dylan Myers of Bismarck. Police say they found the mother and son dead. They believe the mother killed her son before killing herself.

Police are still investigating.

