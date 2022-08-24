80th Street Bridge in Bismarck is one step closer to being finished

80th Street Bridge construction update 8/24
80th Street Bridge construction update 8/24(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the 80th Street Bridge was damaged multiple times by oversized loads, construction on the new bridge started on May 14. On Tuesday morning, the construction crew finished the bridge deck overlay — one of the most challenging parts of the work.

Project Engineer Daniel Christianson says after the deck is finished, they’ll put up barriers and add grooving and concrete sealing before it’s ready.

“I guess there are a few challenges to the bridge, but this one, just getting all of the specifications met and weather plays into it,” said Christianson.

Workers plan to be finished by the end of September or early October at the latest, at a total cost of $5.3 million.

