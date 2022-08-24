19-year-old Cannonball man passes away from Aug. 8 vehicle accident

Cannonball man dies from crash
Cannonball man dies from crash(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 19-year-old Cannonball man has died from injuries sustained during a vehicle accident in Morton County.

Jonah White Eagle of Cannonball passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from a head-on collision while driving on Highway 1806 a little after midnight on August 8. He was driving southbound when a northbound vehicle crossed into his lane. White Eagle was transported to a Bismarck hospital, and later moved to another hospital in Fargo.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

