Williston Basin School District updates meal charging policy; will not deny meal regardless of funds

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School Board has updated its meal charging policy to ensure that no child is denied breakfast or lunch.

The change removes the “Cheese Sandwich” policy where students who have a negative balance on their account would be given an alternate meal instead of what is normally served. When a student reaches a significant negative balance, the administration will reach out to the family to discuss further action. Food Services Director Lynelle Johnson said this policy means students won’t be singled out.

“It’s uncomfortable to have to serve students an alternate meal, so it’s a relief for our staff not to have to worry about giving students something different because they don’t have money on their lunch account,” said Johnson.

How the district deals with resolving outstanding balances remains to be seen. Many options are being discussed such as using an alternate funding source or donations to cover it. Some board members have suggested reaching out to the state legislature next year for assistance.

Johnson still recommends families apply for free/reduced meals to see if they qualify. For more information, contact the district office.

