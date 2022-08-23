U Mary to provide scholarships for students who are pregnant or have kids

By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is taking a generous step to support women who take their pregnancies to term.

Soon, there might be more babies on campus at the University of Mary.

“We’re providing them community. They have a stable home and environment for them and their child. They will be loved and supported, but they also have to do their part,” said Jerome Richter, executive vice president and chief of staff at the University of Mary.

A family has donated money for scholarships to support students who are experiencing a crisis pregnancy or who recently had a baby by providing free room and board and childcare.

“One of the ways being, in particular, is inviting our students who really love kids and love babies to come and volunteer and provide daycare for these women so they can go to class and not worry about where their children are at and who’s taking care of them,” said Maggie Popp, Mission for Life program coordinator.

As North Dakota awaits a judge’s decision on a law that would ban abortion statewide, the University says this is a way to practice what they preach.

“If we want to say, ‘You shouldn’t have an abortion,’ then we need to support them as best we can,” said Popp.

The logistics of the project are still being worked out, but Richter says people can apply for it now.

“We don’t have anything figured out. What we do know is it’s the right thing to do, we’re going to do it, and we’ll see where it goes from there,” said Richter.

Richter says if five women participate in the program this semester, they’ll be off to a good start. He says one woman has already begun the application process since the announcement was made at mass last night.

