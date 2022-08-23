Superintendent welcomes students on first day of school at Williston Basin School District

Dr. Richard Faidley and a McVay Elementary student
Dr. Richard Faidley and a McVay Elementary student(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Tuesday marked the first day of school at the Williston Basin School District, and their new superintendent made sure students were given a warm welcome.

It’s a new year for everyone, including Dr. Richard Faidley, who was hired by the district a few months ago. As part of his yearly tradition, Faidley rode on a school bus to welcome students on their way to class. He also stopped to say “hi” to parents and kids at McVay Elementary. He said everyone is excited to be back.

“Our teachers and our staff have been working extremely hard all summer long to prepare for (students’) arrival and to teach you wonderful things, to raise our student achievement levels and to continue to focus on excellence,” said Faidley.

Faidley made stops around the local schools Tuesday and will drive by the rural schools on Wednesday.

