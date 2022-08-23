A reunion 49 years in the making

Family reunion with Tom and Jeff
Family reunion with Tom and Jeff(Farren Nelson | Courtesy: Nicole Schumacher)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Technology and social media have made it easier than ever to stay in touch with family we may not see every day.

Still, nothing beats an in-person reunion.

Family get togethers are a summer tradition for many of us. For one family, this year’s reunion was extra special.

This is a family photo 49 years in the making. It’s the first time Donna Baumgartner’s daughters and their families met Donna’s husband, Tom’s son and his family.  A son Tom met less than a year ago.

But it’s a story that goes back nearly 50 years. Baumgartner knew his high school girlfriend had a baby boy and gave him up for adoption.

“I’d seen one picture. That was it,” Baumgartner said.

Tom’s son, Jeff Schiltgen, has always known he was adopted.

“My adoptive parents are great,” Schiltgen said.

When he turned 40, curiosity got the best of him.

“I was feeling a little older. Felt like a milestone year,” he recalled.

So, at age 40, Schiltgen started searching for his birth parents. He contacted the adoption agency, took a DNA test and then he waited. Nine years later, one email changed everything.

“Last October, I got an email saying I had a second cousin match,” he said. “Then I got a Facebook message from a woman who was a second cousin. She and I talked a little on Facebook, bottom line, she said I think I might have a lead or two.”

That lead led Schiltgen to his birth dad, Tom Baumgartner.

“I went from five grandkids to nine in one phone call,” laughed Baumgartner.

Since that phone call, they’ve built a relationship and a friendship.

“We text every day,” said Schiltgen.

They quickly discovered they have a lot in common.

“When I got the first picture of him I just laughed because we both have glorious heads!” said Schiltgen, laughing and pointing at his and his dad’s bald heads.

“He doesn’t quit talking, I’ve been told I don’t quit talking,” added Baumgartner.

They sit the same, crack the same jokes, and cheer for the same NFL team; both are diehard Minnesota Vikings fans

Finally this summer, Schiltgen got to meet his dad’s family and friends. The ultimate family reunion, 49 years in the making.

“It’s fun that it worked out. It’s really awesome,” said Schiltgen.

Schiltgen and Baumgartner are planning a trip to the Vikings Packers game next month.

