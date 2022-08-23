Pro’s Pointer #17: depth finder tips

Depth adjustment on a boat
Depth adjustment on a boat(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Marine electronics can do amazing things to try and help you determine what’s under the water, but to take advantage of those features you need to have the proper settings.

Johnnie Candle is talking about one of those settings in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “Did you know that your depth finder doesn’t actually show the depth of the water? Yeah, I know it’s hard to believe, but there is a reason for this. Sonar actually measures the distance from the face of the transducer to whatever the sound waves hit. In this case, the bottom of the lake. The reason that is not the depth is your transducer does not float on the surface of the water, however, we can remedy this.

The first step to fixing it is knowing how far below the water line your transducer actually is. All you need to do is get something to measure with and measure from your transducer to the water line on your boat and in this case, mine is really close to 18 inches. Next, we have to hop up in the boat and I will show you part two of the fix.

Once we are behind the depth finder, regardless of the brand you own, you are going to want to look for something called depth adjustment or transducer adjustment. What we need to do is add the distance from the transducer to the water line, which was 18 inches or 1.5 feet. Now, we are actually measuring the depth of the water.”

Next week, Johnnie will share some do’s and don’ts when it comes to using your fishing rods.

