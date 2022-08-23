Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers

BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s shaping up to be a great year for crop producers. If the USDA’s projection of 51 bushels per acre pans out, North Dakota could experience the best year of wheat harvesting ever.

Amber waves of grain. A sight for sore eyes after last year’s drought.

”To come back from a drought like that, I would’ve never expected it. It really was an amazing feat that mother nature came up with,” said Curt Coleman.

For Curt Coleman and his brother, Clark, who farm east of Baldwin, 2022 is shaping up to be a bumper crop year.

”Our proven yield is that 38 to 40 bushel, and I think we’ve taken off probably a couple hundred acres now, and I think we’re going to be well into the fifties as an average,” said Clark.

And they haven’t harvested their best fields yet.

”I think that as we get maybe to some of our further east fields that caught a little more rain than we did around home here, I kinda think they’re gonna be significantly better,” said Curt.

But for the Colemans, wheat might not even be their best crop this year.

”Probably the best barley crop that we’ve ever raised,” said Clark.

The Colemans aren’t counting their chickens just yet, as harvest for a variety of crops will continue into the fall, but for now, they’re happy with the yields they’re seeing.

The positive yields are a product of a wet spring, but cropland has dried up recently. As of Thursday, 24% of the state is abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

