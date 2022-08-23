Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- Fargo Police are identifying the man involved in a south Fargo standoff Tuesday morning.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Anthony E. Kaykay in the 2200 blk of 6th Ave. S., following the execution of a high-risk search warrant in collaboration with the Red River Valley SWAT Team.

Kaykay was wanted for his involvement in a shots fired incident that occurred at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2022 near McCormick Park in the 2100 blk of 9th Ave. S.

Police say he is in the Cass County Jail and faces a charge of aggravated reckless endangerment.

(ORIGINAL)-- A SWAT standoff in south Fargo has one man detained following a high-risk search warrant.

Police say they went to an apartment building in the 2200 block of 6th Ave. S. around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

Authorities say a perimeter was set up around the building and multiple people of interest in the investigation were inside.

Officers say one man was detained and police are still working the case.

