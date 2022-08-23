ND BIA officer awarded Congressional Badge for bravery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bureau of Indian Affairs officer was awarded a Congressional Badge of Bravery for his service on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Officer Dexter Davis was nominated for the award for his work during a road washout in 2019, when a hole 30 feet deep and 50 feet wide quickly filled with rainwater.

Officer Davis was the first to respond to the scene, where fast-moving water had pushed several cars and a bus into the hole. Davis entered the water and used ropes to stabilize the bus and rescue the driver of the bus, who was badly injured.

Officer Davis was presented the award on Tuesday by Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.

“Officer Davis put his life on the line that day in order to save another, and it is fitting that we give him the recognition he deserves for his courageous and selfless service,” said Senator Hoeven.

“He exemplifies what it means to be an officer of the law by demonstrating courage, sacrifice, and excellence in the line of duty,” said Senator Cramer.

