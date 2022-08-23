MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools Kickoff was Monday morning, but not for football. About 1,600 staff are getting prepared for students to arrive.

Teachers are getting into the classroom and preparing for the school year to start in two days. Those Your News Leader talked to say they always look forward to the hope and joy at the beginning of the year.

“So many things. We have to finish getting my room ready. I’m going to decide how many students we’re going to have and then arrange the desks properly. Fine-tune all of my beginning activities, decorate the walls, all of those kinds of things that is going to make for a couple of busy days here,” said Chad Gifford, MPS teacher.

Some are also planning out ice breaker activities for the start of classes.

