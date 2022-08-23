Minot Public Schools Kickoff

Minot Public Schools Kickoff
Minot Public Schools Kickoff(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools Kickoff was Monday morning, but not for football. About 1,600 staff are getting prepared for students to arrive.

Teachers are getting into the classroom and preparing for the school year to start in two days. Those Your News Leader talked to say they always look forward to the hope and joy at the beginning of the year.

“So many things. We have to finish getting my room ready. I’m going to decide how many students we’re going to have and then arrange the desks properly. Fine-tune all of my beginning activities, decorate the walls, all of those kinds of things that is going to make for a couple of busy days here,” said Chad Gifford, MPS teacher.

Some are also planning out ice breaker activities for the start of classes.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River otter (Courtesy: Steve Gifford)
River otters in North Dakota
Motorcycle crash
51-year-old Williston man dies in motorcycle crash near Trenton
37-year-old Hashi Shire (left), crash scene from March 4 (right)
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash
Grass fire in Sioux County, N.D. Courtesy: Jessica Werner
Large grass fire in Sioux County prompts highway closure
Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans

Latest News

sports
Evening Sportscast 8/22/22
sm preview
St. Mary’s Football season preview
wx 0822
Evening Weather 8/22/22
Minot Education Association teacher of the year
MEA Teacher of the Year 2022-23