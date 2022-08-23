Mandan Boys Hockey hires co-head coaches to lead program

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Boys Hockey has hired two people to lead the program as its co-head coaches. Matt Winkle and Marshall Tschida have been hired to replace Leif Mattson.

Winkle, from Highland Ranch, Colorado, and Tschida, from Woodbury, Minnesota, come from hockey backgrounds. Both men played for the University of Mary men’s hockey team.

“We’re excited to have Matt and Marshall working together to lead the Braves hockey program,” said Mandan Public Schools Activity Director Mark Wiest. “Both young men have strong hockey backgrounds, are extremely passionate about hockey and have had a lot of success on the ice. They’re looking forward to working with our student-athletes.”

