Man spreads message to end gun violence through murals across country, in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Great tragedy evokes emotion. After Pittsburgh native Kyle Holbrook kept experiencing significant losses through gun violence, he wanted to use a creative outlet to spread awareness.

The murals he paints act as reminders of the loved ones he’s lost and the tragedies of others who have died from gun violence.

“You know, a mural isn’t going to stop gun violence, but what it can do is bring attention to people of all walks of life, so people can come up with solutions together,” said artist Kyle Holbrook.

Kyle Holbrook painting a mural (Courtesy: Kyle Holbrook)

His mission is to promote peace and bring awareness to gun violence in the United States. Throughout his mural tour across the country, he made a stop in Bismarck to leave his mark.

“It’s to bring awareness to this epidemic we are currently in as a country of gun violence,” said Holbrook.

The mural is on the back of Johnnies Service and Speed Shop, facing the parking lot of The Heartview Foundation. He places his murals in the community with great purpose. He hopes the mural will evoke hope from people coming and leaving The Heartview Foundation.

“It’s strategic where we place everything, you know the only absolute deterrent to graffiti is doing a mural. The one we did downtown Bismarck, and the back faces The Heartview Foundation directly, so that’s what people see when they’re coming out of the parking lot there,” said Holbrook.

The mural was painted last Friday, but it has already touched viewers.

“It was nice to see, you know, I can appreciate art anywhere. It would be nice if all our alleys looked like this,” said John Sullivan IV, a customer of Johnnies Service and Speed Shop viewing the mural.

Beyond the art, Sullivan also feels the message should be spread in the Bismarck community.

“Well, I mean, it’s got a good message, you know, you can’t go wrong with that as long as it gets out there and people see it. You hope it could be on all sides of the building,” said Sullivan IV.

When approached to have the back of his business painted, Bob Petryszyn, owner of Johnnies Service and Speed Shop, was happy to have the mural painted.

“Because I believe in that, peace, stop the violence. Well, it would make the country better in many different ways. We don’t need violence in the country. We have enough turmoil, the way it is so, but I do believe the message,” said Petryszyn.

One message Holbrook wants viewers to understand about the mural is that it’s not an anti-gun campaign. It’s to promote peace and bring awareness to gun violence, like mass shootings and the victims that are sometimes forgotten.

“It’s not an anti-gun mural. It’s anti-gun violence,” said Holbrook.

Holbrook has already completed murals in 47 states but has painted thousands of murals around America, using his art to promote awareness through his work.

Kyle Holbrook painting a mural (Courtesy: Kyle Holbrook)

