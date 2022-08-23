Legacy Sabers Football season preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All three of the Bismarck Public Schools made the postseason last fall, and Legacy did it for the first time since 2018.

The newest program in town hopes to repeat that effort, but wants to do something they’ve never done — make it past the first round of the playoffs.

Sabers football first joined the varsity ranks in North Dakota in 2014. Since, they’ve made the postseason five times, including an appearance last season after a two-year hiatus. Most of those weapons are back.

“We have a lot of game experience coming back, so we feel pretty good about where we’re at. Every group is going to be different, so it all comes down to getting the guys that are going to contribute up to speed on where our instillation is, and hopefully, they catch on quickly,” said Chris Clements, Sabers’ head coach.

In 10 games last year, the Sabers scored the same number of points as they allowed. With plenty of game experience coming back, they hope the offense is what pushes them to compete.

“You look at our returners. Obviously, Logan Miller, our quarterback is back. Carl Miller our running back is back. Wyatt Craft, a receiver. So, we have a lot of guys who are returning that played a lot of football for us last year so, hopefully, they can lead and we can build off them,” said Clements.

An experienced group that is banking on making Friday the most simple night of each week.

“It starts in practice. It really does. Our big focus is high-intensity practices, high-effort practices. What we’ve been saying and what our coaches have been preaching is the harder we work Monday through Thursday, the easier Friday is going to be,” said Alex Wetzstein, a senior OL/DL on the Sabers.

For a group of seniors that have played together for years before their time at Legacy, they’re banking on making it the ultimate team season.

“Football is a team game. It takes 11 hats to the ball, and just like I said, doing it for each other. Executing at practice, and just being prepared for who’s across from you,” said Aaron Urlacher, a senior WR/LB on the Sabers.

Kick-off for the Sabers is Friday at West Fargo Sheyenne.

