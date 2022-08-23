Lawsuit on ND term limits petition kicks off with discussion of signature inconsistencies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a ballot measure that would have put the issue of term limits on the November ballot was invalidated by the Secretary of State Al Jaeger earlier this year, the North Dakota Term Limits Committee filed a lawsuit. They’re challenging Jaeger’s dismissal of the measure. The ND Supreme Court asked the Burleigh County District Court to hold an evidentiary hearing on the matter.

Attorneys presented District Court Judge James Hill with binders full of documents Tuesday. Hill is reviewing Al Jaeger’s disqualification of petition signatures.

ND Secretary of State Al Jaeger testified to errors his office flagged in the petition.

“They just start happening. You can see them. In all the petitions over the years, there are certain things that happen, and they just kind of blow up in a way,” said respondent Al Jaeger, North Dakota Secretary of State.

He says documents showed discrepancies in circulator signatures and addresses.

“That’s [Chloe Lloyd’s] signature on one affidavit. That’s her signature on another. Does that raise any concerns with you?” asked David Phillips, attorney for respondent Al Jaeger.

“Yes,” replied Jaeger.

Jaeger says the findings made him believe one notary, Zeph Toe, didn’t actually witness at least four circulators signing their affidavits. He says that meant he had to invalidate the thousands of signatures those circulators collected from signers.

Attorneys for the North Dakota Term Limit Committee pushed back.

“You made your decision without trying to speak with Mr. Toe, correct?” asked Edward Greim, attorney for petitioner North Dakota Term Limits Sponsoring Committee.

“That’s correct,” said Jaeger.

“And did you attempt to speak with Ms. Lloyd?” asked Greim.

“I didn’t personally attempt that, no,” responded Jaeger.

Jaeger said he made the decision based on the handwriting discrepancies he saw. He says his office also flagged signatures collected by Charles Tuttle, who had his home searched by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation earlier this month to determine if circulators were paid bonuses — which is against state law.

District Court Judge James Hill is considering the testimony and evidence.

“I’m under the gun, and I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can,” said South Central District Judge James Hill.

He says he’ll make a decision before September 2. That’s when the parties plan to bring the matter before the ND Supreme Court.

Originally, the committee submitted more than 46,000 signatures, but more than 29,000 of them were disqualified by the Secretary of State’s Office.

