Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized

Bismarck community garden vandalized
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the Bismarck community gardens by Tatley-Eagles Park in Bismarck was severely vandalized Monday evening. 15 to 20 garden plots had produce stolen or damaged. A lot of the gardeners at the community gardens donate their produce to food pantries and soup kitchens, so the vandalism reaches far beyond just them.

Steve Neu is the Garden Director with Bismarck Parks and Recreation. He says residents should call authorities if they see people in the community gardens after dark, adding the vandalism was senseless and unfortunate. And the gardeners agreed.

“Somebody just totally trashed it. They just destroyed it, threw things all over the place. It was really hard because we put a lot of work into these gardens. So many people were affected by it,” said Marko Fatticci, a gardener.

One gardener lost 20 tomato plants, and there are still pumpkin and tomato remnants littering the parking lot. Some gardeners are still trying to salvage the destroyed plants by replanting the ones with roots or keeping the picked produce to ripen at home.

