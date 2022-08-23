CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to break open game machine with ax

Gaming machines are being targeted by thieves in Philadelphia. (SOURCE: WPVI)
By Annie McCormick
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WPVI) – Authorities in Philadelphia are looking for people who have been trying to steal money out of gaming machines, with a suspect even using an ax in one case.

The brazen thief was caught on camera bludgeoning the skill machine with an ax around 4 a.m. Monday as the 7-Eleven employees, along with store owner Vincent Emmanuel, watched in fear.

“It’s like right out of a ‘Friday the 13th’ horror movie, that’s what’s happening,” he said. “All you’re doing is getting ready and going to work one day and, all the sudden, you’re faced with people with an ax in their hand.”

It’s not the first time gaming machines have been targeted in Philadelphia. In June, three suspects robbed similar machines of thousands of dollars at a Sunoco convenience store and, an hour later, struck again at another Sunoco store. Another store’s machines were hacked at by thieves in February.

In response to the series of break-ins to the machines, the company who makes them responded by making the machines with metal, which has worked to protect them so far.

Thieves were unsuccessful after trying to break into one of the machines with an ax at a Gas-And-Go store, even trying to load the entire machine into their getaway car to no avail.

“The whole operation takes about two and a half minutes,” Emmanuel said. “It’s like a lightning bolt. It was pre-planned, they came and they only have to be correct one time. There’s money involved, and when they get that money, they can do this over and over again. They are getting lucky at some places, and that is what is going on.”

Emmanuel said he doesn’t think the suspect got away with any money during Monday’s incident.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Hashi Shire (left), crash scene from March 4 (right)
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash
River otter (Courtesy: Steve Gifford)
River otters in North Dakota
Paxton Heywood pleads guilty to raping child
Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping five-year-old
Doug Bichler on his farm
Linton man shares his farm accident story, hopes to start conversation about mental health
54-year-old David Coble and 48-year-old Yanhong Coble
Pair accused of promoting prostitution at Bismarck spa enter not guilty pleas

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: Striking balance of extracurriculars
Beyond Back to School: Striking balance of extracurriculars
Patricia "Trish" Devaney Westerlind becomes emotional as she testifies during the penalty phase...
Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow
Serenity Foots sentenced in child death case
Bismarck woman sentenced to probation in child death case