Bismarck woman sentenced to probation in child death case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman has been sentenced to probation in a child death case.

Serenity Foots, 18, entered a plea deal on Tuesday. She had originally been charged with felony child abuse, but that charge was dismissed when she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Bismarck police arrested Foots along with 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle and 35-year-old Russell James after a five-year-old boy died in February. Investigators say they were the only adults in the home at the time of the death and the child had been severely abused. The coroner reported the cause of death as battered child syndrome, homicide.

James entered a plea deal last month and agreed to testify against Doyle if subpoenaed.

Investigators say Doyle had video on her phone of the child suffering from what appeared to be a traumatic brain injury. They say it was taken the day before he died. Doyle faces an AA felony murder charge and an A felony child abuse charge. She’s set to face a jury in October.

