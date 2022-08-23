Bismarck rolls out new bike sharing program across four locations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four locations in Bismarck now host docking stations for an affordable and fun way to get around the city.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation is adding another way to see the beauty of the capital city or get around town. Community members gathered to launch a new service available to all who can balance on two wheels.

Bringing this program to Bismarck wasn’t without its fair share of bumps and bruises. It’s been in the works for about three years. The program fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to be put on hold until the time was right. Now, they are hoping it can be another way to get people outside and enjoy the bike trails.

“It will provide an opportunity for residents to come down and ride a bike. Maybe they’re getting back into biking, and it’ll provide them some interest in buying their own bike. Or visitors, if they’re here and they haven’t brought a bike with them, they can enjoy the bikes and trails at their disposal,” said Kevin Klipfel, executive director of Bismarck Parks and Rec.

But the idea behind these bikes isn’t just for recreational enjoyment, they recognized another transportation need.

“It’s also really affordable, so whether you’re using it for recreational purposes or for actual transportation purposes this is a really affordable option to just get outside or get to where you need to be,” said Jennifer Anderson, who works with Leadership Bismarck-Mandan.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, they named the four locations to rent bikes: Sertoma Park, Pioneer Park, the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center, and Peace Park. But, the plan doesn’t stop there.

“So, we have four locations now, but this is just one phase of the overall project. There are multiple phases we hope to implement. We want to bring the bike-share to both sides of the river,” Anderson added.

To use the bikes, you can download the BCycle app or pay with a card and use the touchscreen at the kiosk. It costs $5 for the first hour and then seven cents for each additional minute until you return the bike to a station. You can rent the bikes from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the program will run from April until mid-October, of course, weather permitting.

Klipfel says the bike program was able to get started quickly by purchasing used equipment from Fargo. He says the program should make enough money to sustain itself and enough for new equipment and additional docking stations down the road.

