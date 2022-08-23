Beyond Back to School: Supporting your student athlete

By Jody Kerzman and Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fall sports are likely underway for many student-athletes around our area. Students involved in athletics are gaining a variety of life lessons and experiences, building resiliency and teamwork.

Funnon Barker, coach at Shiloh Christian and Horizon Middle School, says involvement in a sport can make a young person more employable. But, he cautions parents to get to know the boundaries between their role on the sidelines and the role of their child’s coach.

Barker talks about ways parents can support athletes without becoming too involved and interrupting the coaching process.

