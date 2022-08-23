Beyond Back to School: Striking balance of extracurriculars

By Jody Kerzman and Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - These days, it seems students have their schedules packed full of extracurriculars to make them more well-rounded and, perhaps, more attractive to the college selection process.

Angie Edinger, assistant principal at Wachter Middle School, warns parents there may be a line between being busy and burning out. Edinger talks about the reasons students should get involved in another activity and signs they may need to take a step back.

She says each family will find a different approach to striking that balance, but she encourages parents to build in time to relax with one another.

