Williston State College welcomes international students to campus

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College classes are set to start this week, and staff are holding a “welcome week” to celebrate. They are not just welcoming new students from the region, but also people coming from thousands of miles away.

A new day is dawning at Williston State College as hundreds of students are set to call the campus their home for the next two years. Among them are people from other countries like Germany, Finland, and Australia looking for a new perspective on life.

“I worked hard back home and I made a bit of money, so I paid for my experiences over here and I’ve got no regrets so far. It’s been really fun,” said Daniel Conway, a third-year student from Australia.

A majority of international students are recruited for athletics, participating in basketball, baseball, and softball. Most of them pursue degrees in business or information technology.

“In Australia, we don’t have sports really associated with our universities, so the states are definitely the option if you want to play college baseball because we don’t have that at all back home,” said Oscar Hargreaves, a second-year student from Australia.

Moving from one side of the world to another can be difficult for them, especially if they have never experienced a North Dakota winter. Fortunately, for Conway, the community has been very kind.

“The school is very welcoming [from] the faculty, all the teammates and athletes, and everyone around. Everyone is so nice,” said Conway.

Dr. Kim Weismann, who oversees the college’s diversity club, says most of the students have a great experience while in Williston, whether it be learning on-campus or volunteering around town. She adds that the time spent here leaves a lasting impact, as some students choose to remain in the states to further their careers.

There are a total of 57 international students attending WSC this semester.

School starts on Tuesday, August 23.

