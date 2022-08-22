Vikings trade for QB Nick Mullens

MINNEAPOLIS (KFYR) - The Minnesota Vikings are bulking up their quarterback room with the addition of 4-year veteran Nick Mullens.

Minnesota is acquiring Mullens, pending a physical, from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024.

Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond have been the two quarterbacks to play for the Vikings this preseason. Kirk Cousins will play for the first time on Saturday.

