St. Mary’s Football season preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’re not going to find many longer-tenured high school coaches than Dan Smrekar.

Smrekar and his Saints are moving back up to the state’s highest football division, but they’re not too focused on the move. Here’s their 2022 season preview.

St. Mary’s Football has been a staple of success in the state’s second-highest division over the past decade. With seven Dakota Bowl appearances in nine years, they’ve found the right recipe in the preseason each fall.

“Right now, we’re just worried about ourselves. Getting better, trying to find depth. Trying to find our roles. I think every program is like this. We don’t change a lot. We tweak little things, change little things for the new personnel,” said Smrekar.

One of the biggest personnel changes is a new quarterback in Tommy Krajlic. As the new QB, he feels success starts with trusting the guys around you.

“We preach that a lot. Do your job and trust everyone around you to do their job. It’s pretty simple when you focus on that. It makes everything a lot easier and slows it down,” said Kraljic.

And it’s a group that came up one game short of another state title in 2021.

“Definitely a sour taste. Obviously, we wanted to win the big one, but I think that’s only going to help us for this year,” said Kraljic.

In hopes of getting back on top, the offense is led by the unit up front.

“Everything starts up front. Our offensive line has to be solid. I don’t think you need a big offensive line, but you need an offensive line that works well together. I guess the way we tell them is, ‘You take your lunch pail and you do your job every day,’” said Smrekar.

With the bump up to Double-A this fall, the competition becomes more challenging. The Saints are making the jump while only worrying about themselves.

“We’re going to approach it as every day at practice we need to get better, every day we need to work hard. We don’t worry about and can’t worry about what’s out there in front of us. We’re in a different level, we have maybe a tougher schedule, but we’ve played good teams in the past,” said Smrekar.

That first game back at the 11AA level is against the Magi this Friday.

