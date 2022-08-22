Pair accused of promoting prostitution at Bismarck spa enter not guilty pleas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people charged with promoting prostitution have pleaded not guilty.

Police shut down Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck in June and arrested 54-year-old David Coble and 48-year-old Yanhong Coble after they say the pair were promoting prostitution. An investigator says he believes it’s likely the owners brought employees to Bismarck for the purpose of performing sex acts. He says in similar human trafficking cases he’s seen, employees work “under financial duress to perform sex acts on customers” where they cannot “exercise any discretion on whom these sex acts are performed.”

David and Yanhong Coble denied knowing of any sex acts investigators say occurred at the spa. They pleaded not guilty at contested hearings Friday.

They’re set to face a jury in October.

