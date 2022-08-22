Oilfield wastewater spill reported in northwest North Dakota

8,000 gallon spill could be 100 times larger near Ray
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State regulators are investigating the spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in northwestern North Dakota.

Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Hess Corp., the pipeline’s owner, reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size at 8,400 gallons. Rockman said Monday the spill now appears to be at least 100 times that.

It was not immediately known what caused the leak in the pipeline. Agency officials were on scene to oversee the cleanup and investigate the spill.

Rockman said it was unknown if any drinking water sources were threatened, or how much land was affected.

Saltwater is an unwanted byproduct of oil and gas development and is considered an environmental hazard by the state. It is many times saltier than sea water and can easily kill vegetation exposed to it.

