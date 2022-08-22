MSU women’s basketball 2022-2023 schedule released

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot State women’s basketball team will, “have to be road warriors,” Coach Mike Brandt said in a release Monday.

Six of the Beavers’ first seven games are scheduled away from home.

The stretch begins with a preseason scrimmage at NDSU, followed by non-conference games in Colorado, South Dakota and Montana.

“With our conference being so strong, we need to be as tough as nails and hopefully the schedule we have set up will prepare us for that NSIC action,” said Brandt.

The Beavers will play Dickinson State in the first home game of the regular season.

MSU will play UMary twice this season: once in Bismarck on Dec. 6 and on New Year’s Eve in Minot.

For the full schedule, visit the Minot State University Athletics Website.

