MSU women’s basketball 2022-2023 schedule released

MSU women's basketball
MSU women's basketball(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot State women’s basketball team will, “have to be road warriors,” Coach Mike Brandt said in a release Monday.

Six of the Beavers’ first seven games are scheduled away from home.

The stretch begins with a preseason scrimmage at NDSU, followed by non-conference games in Colorado, South Dakota and Montana.

“With our conference being so strong, we need to be as tough as nails and hopefully the schedule we have set up will prepare us for that NSIC action,” said Brandt.

The Beavers will play Dickinson State in the first home game of the regular season.

MSU will play UMary twice this season: once in Bismarck on Dec. 6 and on New Year’s Eve in Minot.

For the full schedule, visit the Minot State University Athletics Website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River otter (Courtesy: Steve Gifford)
River otters in North Dakota
Motorcycle crash
51-year-old Williston man dies in motorcycle crash near Trenton
Grass fire in Sioux County, N.D. Courtesy: Jessica Werner
Large grass fire in Sioux County prompts highway closure
Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans
37-year-old Hashi Shire (left), crash scene from March 4 (right)
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash

Latest News

Bismarck Demons
Bismarck Demons Football season preview
St. Mary's Saints
St. Mary’s Football season preview
all bun no dog!
The Best Thing I Saw This Week - All Bun, No Dog!
all bun no dog!
The Best Thing I Saw This Week - All Bun, No Dog!