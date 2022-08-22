Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash

37-year-old Hashi Shire (left), crash scene from March 4 (right)
37-year-old Hashi Shire (left), crash scene from March 4 (right)(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Richfield, MN man charged with negligent homicide after a fatal Morton County crash pleaded not guilty Friday.

Investigators say on March 4, 37-year-old Hashi Shire was driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers east on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.

Walden died from his injuries one week later leaving behind six children and two grandchildren. His wife and passenger, Antonia Walden, was injured in the crash.

Investigators say the dash camera video from Shire’s company revealed that Shire had been having a heated discussion with his passenger at the time of the crash. Investigators say they believe Shire was distracted by the conversation at the time of the crash and drove without due caution in icy conditions.

Shire is set for trial on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
51-year-old Williston man dies in motorcycle crash near Trenton
River otter (Courtesy: Steve Gifford)
River otters in North Dakota
Grass fire in Sioux County, N.D. Courtesy: Jessica Werner
Large grass fire in Sioux County prompts highway closure
Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 8/21/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/21/2022
Mandan infrastructure improvements
Mandan plans infrastructure project around new high school
vikings preseason preview
5PM Sportscast 8/21/22
new slaem mural
New mural being painted in New Salem