MEA Teacher of the Year 2022-23

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – At kickoff Monday morning, the Minot Education Association named Trisha Schaefer the teacher of the year for 2022 to ‘23.

Minot Public School teachers were excited to get things rolling Monday morning when it was announced. Schaefer is being recognized for her school spirit, and the pride she takes in her work.

“I’m standing here in a gym full of people that deserve to be standing right here, but somehow for some reason, crazy reason, it happens to be me this year and I have a lot of you to thank for that,” said Trisha Schaefer, teacher of the year.

Minot Public School teachers have two more days to get things ready before classes start on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.