Mandan Middle School teachers prepare for the upcoming school year

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Teachers have a lot to do before the start of school. Whether it’s decorating bulletin boards or sorting out lesson plans, the first few weeks of August are busy times for educators.

The right teacher can make all the difference in a child’s learning experience, so Mandan Middle School teachers take this prep time very seriously.

“A big thing is making sure to go through all of the students’ files and their information because some have specific allergy needs or learning needs. Certain parents or guardians can’t come to the school. So, all of those things you need to know about each individual student before they come into your room,” said Melissa Long, a 7th Grade LIT teacher at MMS.

Hannah Aiton is getting her classroom ready by watering all of her plants and making sure her classroom supplies are ready for students to get back to teaching.

“Just like the students are, we as teachers are very excited to get back into a routine back onto our schedule and kind of normal school year life,” said Hannah Aiton, 7th Grade Life Science teacher at MMS.

Most of all, a lot of the Mandan Middle School teachers are ready to have their chairs full of students.

“I always look forward to the different students I have. I’m just as excited, if not more than when I first started because I have tips and tricks that I know work,” said Long.

“Well, I’m very excited for the students to come back. I feel like me being a teacher. I’m able to be a mentor, and more than just a teacher to a lot of these students that we have here,” said Taylor Hellman, 8th Grade Earth Science teacher at MMS.

Jene Anderson, an 8th-grade math teacher at MMS, has been teaching for 41 years, so he is well prepared for the school year to start.

“So, it’s kind of routine, not nearly as nervous as I was in my first year, but of course, things have really changed too, so still changing with the times,” said Anderson.

Monday morning, the staff met and will continue with back-to-school tasks, like redecorating their classrooms after they took down decor from the last school year and making sure the school iPads are ready to go for students.

Mandan Public Schools will have their first day of classes Wednesday, and Bismarck Public Schools start Thursday.

