Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping five-year-old

Paxton Heywood pleads guilty to raping child(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a young child he babysat.

Prosecutors say Paxton Heywood, now 23, raped a five-year-old multiple times in 2013 when he was 15. According to the affidavit, the victim told her sister of the crimes and her mother contacted authorities.

Monday, Heywood pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Judge Pam Nesvig sentenced him to 20 years, with 10 years suspended. This sentence will run consecutively with a 10-year sentence he’s serving in a different rape case where he was found guilty by a jury for raping a four-year-old in 2019 and giving her an STD.

