Bismarck Demons Football season preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Demons have set the standard for what success looks like in the state of North Dakota.

Now over three straight decades of playoff appearances, that standard is to win. The Demons are hoping to do more of that this fall.

The Bismarck High football team did something last season that has not happened to the Demons since 1999 — finish under-500. You have to go back to the late-80s to find a time when it happened in back-to-back years.

“I think the big concern for us is I would challenge anybody to say that we don’t have the hardest schedule in the state,” said Mark Gibson, BHS Head Coach.

The Demons may have gone 3-7 last season but their playoff streak was kept intact — 32 years in a row.

“Just growing up and going to Bismarck High games, I’ve always been a huge fan of the Demons and you always look at their varsity running back as being the dude, and so now I’m in that position, it’s kind of surreal, but Demons pride just means we’ve had a long tradition,” said Hudson Schroeder, Demons senior RB-DB.

Schroeder replaced the injured Isaiah Huus last year. This season, he’s one of the senior leaders for the Demons.

“You always look at your kids that played last year for you and that’s Hudson Schroeder, a returning tailback for us. Jayden Sherwin, played some offensive line and defensive line for us. Ethan Stewart played and started a D-line. Cole Jahner played both ways. And Ty Allen was a safety before he got hurt for us and he came back, so that core senior group is who we’re looking at. Mason Huber was a wide receiver and played some defensive back for us,” said Gibson.

Quin Hafner will be the calling the shots at quarterback.

“Love our quarterback this year. He’s throwing dimes out there and we’re just trying to keep him as safe as possible at all times that’s the goal,” said Jayden Sherwin, Demons senior OL/DL.

“It’s night and day from the beginning of the season when he was just a little 16-year-old getting ready to play varsity football for the first time to now, where he looks like he’s been here. It looks like his senior year and he’s been here before,” said Schroeder.

While BHS seems set at the skill positions, it’s the depth up front on both sides that will be a huge factor in how this team goes this fall.

“That’s going to be the glaring concern for us is just the size and we do have some big, young kids, but I’m going to emphasize young. I think that’s the one thing that some of those kids played freshman football last year and they’re going to step into varsity Friday nights,” said Gibson.

Bismarck opens at home on Friday against Fargo Shanley.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.