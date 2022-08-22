Beyond Back to School: Understanding anxiety among younger students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As families prepare for a new school year and the many changes that come along with it, Abby Dubord is helping families prepare by setting a consistent routine. The first-grade teacher with Bismarck Public Schools talks with Jody Kerzman about what signs teachers look for to signify a child may be dealing with stress and anxiety and how they work to meet the child’s needs.

Dubord’s recommendations include ways to talk to children who don’t yet understand those feelings and ideas on how to communicate clearly with them.

