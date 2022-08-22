The Best Thing I Saw This Week - All Bun, No Dog!

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the best thing Jeff Roberts saw all week!

A couple of Detroit Tigers fans were enjoying a baseball game in Chicago. The little man was enjoying a ballpark dog, but a mishap caused a well-deserved facepalm.

Don’t forget, you can send Jeff the best thing you saw that week! If you see something that hits home, send it his way. It could be your kid, someone you know, or just something you liked that came across your social media. It could be the best thing he saw that week!

Contact Jeff :

Email: Jeffrey.Roberts@KFYRTV.com

Twitter: @JeffRoberts__

Facebook: Jeff Roberts KFYR

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
51-year-old Williston man dies in motorcycle crash near Trenton
River otter (Courtesy: Steve Gifford)
River otters in North Dakota
Grass fire in Sioux County, N.D. Courtesy: Jessica Werner
Large grass fire in Sioux County prompts highway closure
Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation

Latest News

St. Mary's Saints
St. Mary’s Football season preview
all bun no dog!
The Best Thing I Saw This Week - All Bun, No Dog!
Nick Mullens
Vikings trade for QB Nick Mullens
10PM Sportscast 8/21/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/21/2022