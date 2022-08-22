Amid teacher shortage, ND schools look to other countries for educators

Joe Kolosky
Joe Kolosky(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School starts this week, but some schools aren’t fully staffed yet. That’s one reason why districts around the state are hiring teachers from other countries to teach students.

Several districts, including Williston, Fargo, Grand Forks, and New Town are hiring international teachers from the Philippines, Canada, Nigeria, and Ghana. Administrators say utilizing out-of-state resources is necessary to fill out staff rosters as the school year begins.

“When there’s unfilled teacher positions, you have the teachers that are already employed taking extra duties. Their class sizes are growing, they’re working a little bit later because they have to prep more for the lessons the next day. When you are fully staffed, that burden is relieved on the district somewhat,” said Joe Kolosky, Office of School Approval and Opportunity director for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

There are about 11,000 teachers in North Dakota, and Kolosky says it’s possible as many as 100 of them could be international hires this school year.

