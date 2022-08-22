6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say

Police said a 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after a suspected murder-suicide. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after what police suspect was a murder-suicide, following a custody dispute.

According to Mount Healthy police, the bodies of Iyla Johnson and her father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds in the bedroom of an Ohio apartment.

Police said they initially responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Sunday involving a custody exchange at the Lake of the Woods apartment complex.

When officers entered the apartment, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. Police said as officers attempted to force entry into the barricaded bedroom, they heard additional gunshots.

A SWAT team was called and attempted to communicate with Johnson, but “repeated attempts to do so failed.” When SWAT officers entered the bedroom, they found both bodies.

Police said Johnson was a convicted felon, who was prohibited from having a firearm.

No officers were injured.

Mount Healthy is located about 10 miles north of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River otter (Courtesy: Steve Gifford)
River otters in North Dakota
Motorcycle crash
51-year-old Williston man dies in motorcycle crash near Trenton
Grass fire in Sioux County, N.D. Courtesy: Jessica Werner
Large grass fire in Sioux County prompts highway closure
Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans
37-year-old Hashi Shire (left), crash scene from March 4 (right)
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash

Latest News

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
FILE - The Pentagon says it would force troops to cancel or disrupt military training. It also...
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged